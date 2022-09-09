Shehbaz, UNSG Guterres to address joint press conference : Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, would address a joint press conferencetoday at 2:30 pm.

In a tweet the minister said that ptv will broadcast the press conference live.