Open Menu

Shehbaz Urges Political Parties To Join Hands For Country's Betterment

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Shehbaz urges political parties to join hands for country's betterment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that political forces would have to join hands in the larger interest of the country.

He presided over a party meeting, which discussed matters related to forming a government. He apprised the meeting about contacts with different parties for forming the government. The meeting also held consultations on different options for forming the government.

Party leaders congratulated Shehbaz Sharif over party's success in general election.

Shehbaz said with the grace of Allah Almighty and support of people, the PML-N had emerged as the biggest party. He said with the grace of Allah Almighty the PML-N would come up to expectations of people.

Shehbaz said the government would only focus on mitigating the sufferings of common man and country's development.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Senator Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Atta Ullah Tarar, Khawaja Imran Nazir and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique Ishaq Dar Man Imran Nazir Muslim Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

3 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

4 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

4 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

7 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

9 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

9 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

13 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan