LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that political forces would have to join hands in the larger interest of the country.

He presided over a party meeting, which discussed matters related to forming a government. He apprised the meeting about contacts with different parties for forming the government. The meeting also held consultations on different options for forming the government.

Party leaders congratulated Shehbaz Sharif over party's success in general election.

Shehbaz said with the grace of Allah Almighty and support of people, the PML-N had emerged as the biggest party. He said with the grace of Allah Almighty the PML-N would come up to expectations of people.

Shehbaz said the government would only focus on mitigating the sufferings of common man and country's development.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Senator Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Atta Ullah Tarar, Khawaja Imran Nazir and others attended the meeting.