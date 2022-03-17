UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Violated His Oath By Giving 'extra-constitutional' Statement: Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 12:33 AM

Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constitutional' statement: Ali Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had violated his oath by giving statement for forming a national government for five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had violated his oath by giving statement for forming a national government for five years.

It would be an extra-constitutional step as there was no provision for a national government in the Constitution, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Moreover, he said, Shehbaz Sharif proposed that the national government should be without the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The minister said the opposition leaders were trying to buy the loyalties of the parliamentarians to make their no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan successful, but they would fail in their manoeuvrings.

Ironically, the public money looted by the opposition leaders while in power was being used for horse trading, he added.

To a question, Ali Zaidi said the PTI would never support the formation of a national government. They would never be a part of the government with Pakistan Peoples Party (and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he added.

Ali Zaidi said the world had acknowledged Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance regarding Islamophobia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Buy Ali Haider Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim Government Opposition

Recent Stories

4 killed, one injured in different incidents

4 killed, one injured in different incidents

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's m ..

Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's murder

60 minutes ago
 England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West In ..

England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West Indies

60 minutes ago
 7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advis ..

7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advisory issued

60 minutes ago
 Two British Iranians fly back to UK after Tehran r ..

Two British Iranians fly back to UK after Tehran release

1 hour ago
 Iran says 'two issues' remain with US to restore n ..

Iran says 'two issues' remain with US to restore nuclear deal

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>