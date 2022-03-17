Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constitutional' statement: Ali Zaidi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had violated his oath by giving statement for forming a national government for five years.

It would be an extra-constitutional step as there was no provision for a national government in the Constitution, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Moreover, he said, Shehbaz Sharif proposed that the national government should be without the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The minister said the opposition leaders were trying to buy the loyalties of the parliamentarians to make their no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan successful, but they would fail in their manoeuvrings.

Ironically, the public money looted by the opposition leaders while in power was being used for horse trading, he added.

To a question, Ali Zaidi said the PTI would never support the formation of a national government. They would never be a part of the government with Pakistan Peoples Party (and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he added.

Ali Zaidi said the world had acknowledged Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance regarding Islamophobia.