Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of senior party leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of senior party leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Both the brothers welcomed Shehbaz Sharif on his arrival at their residence.

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated them on their release from jail. He said that Khawaja brothers were pride of the party, democracy and the country.