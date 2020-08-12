Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of former president Rafiq Tarar to express condolence over his wife's death on Wednesday

Shehbaz Sharif offered Fateha for the departed soul. He also inquired about health of Rafiq Tarar.

Former Federal minister Saira Afzal Tarar and Deputy Secretary General PML-N Attaullah Tararwere also present.