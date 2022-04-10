UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Vows To Ensure Rule Of Law, Justice In Society

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Shehbaz vows to ensure rule of law, justice in society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday vowed to transform the country in line with the vision of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, ensuring rule of law and justice in the society.

"We will not be revengeful to anyone. We will not do injustice to anyone. We will not put the innocent people in jails, but the law will take its course," he said in his victory-speech after knocking out the PTI government through a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said there would be no interference in dispensation of justice as the allied parties had great respect for the judiciary.

He recalled that opposition leaders including PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif faced jails, but viewed that he does not want to be stuck up in the past bitterness and rather "We want to move forward and make Pakistan a great nation, forgetting the past bitterness." Shehbaz also expressed resolve to mitigate sufferings of the common man and work for welfare of downtrodden segments of the society.

He praised allied parties for exhibiting great unity and making the motion against PM successful.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muhammad Ali Jinnah Man Sunday Muslim Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

1 hour ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

2 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law ..

DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law and order, arresting outlaws

2 hours ago
 WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.