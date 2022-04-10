Shehbaz vows to ensure rule of law, justice in society

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday vowed to transform the country in line with the vision of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, ensuring rule of law and justice in the society.

"We will not be revengeful to anyone. We will not do injustice to anyone. We will not put the innocent people in jails, but the law will take its course," he said in his victory-speech after knocking out the PTI government through a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said there would be no interference in dispensation of justice as the allied parties had great respect for the judiciary.

He recalled that opposition leaders including PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif faced jails, but viewed that he does not want to be stuck up in the past bitterness and rather "We want to move forward and make Pakistan a great nation, forgetting the past bitterness." Shehbaz also expressed resolve to mitigate sufferings of the common man and work for welfare of downtrodden segments of the society.

He praised allied parties for exhibiting great unity and making the motion against PM successful.