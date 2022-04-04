Shehbaz Wanted By Court In Corruption Cases: Fawad
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakiatan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that leader of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif was wanted by the court in corruption cases.
In a tweet, he said the bail application of Shehbaz Sharif was in the court but instead of appearing there, he was loitering in Islamabad.
"Had he been a common man, his bail would have been revoked by now" Chaudhry Fawad remarked.
"We cannot become a nation unless the law is applied equally to the rich and the poor", he maintained.