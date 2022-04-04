UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Wanted By Court In Corruption Cases: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakiatan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that leader of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif was wanted by the court in corruption cases.

In a tweet, he said the bail application of Shehbaz Sharif was in the court but instead of appearing there, he was loitering in Islamabad.

"Had he been a common man, his bail would have been revoked by now" Chaudhry Fawad remarked.

"We cannot become a nation unless the law is applied equally to the rich and the poor", he maintained.

