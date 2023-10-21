Open Menu

Shehbaz Warmly Welcomes Nawaz At Lahore Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Shehbaz warmly welcomes Nawaz at Lahore airport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed the party supremo Nawaz Sharif on his arrival at the Lahore airport, here on Saturday evening.

He has returned to the country after almost four years of exile in London. He thanked to Allah Almighty on the occasion.

Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the airport with official protocol. After more than an hour of conversation, Nawaz Sharif left for Lahore Fort by a helicopter.

