Shehbaz, Zardari Discuss Prevailing Situation In Country

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Shehbaz, Zardari discuss prevailing situation in country

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari here on Friday and discussed the prevailing situation in the country

The senior government ministers, and the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and PPPP were present in the meeting.

The senior government ministers, and the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and PPPP were present in the meeting.

The allied parties expressed confidence in the prime minister and lauded him for the steps taken for the public welfare by the present government.

The leaders agreed to take measures with mutual consultation to resolve economic issues facing the country.

