Shehbaz, Zardari, Maulana Fazl unveil reason behind no-trust-motion

The PML-N president, PPP co-chairman and the JUI-F say they are united against the ruling government and challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan for united move.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2022) PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed joint press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Shehbaz Sharif said that they decided to bring no-trust-motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan for damaging the country at domestic and international level. He said they were bringing no-trust-motion against Imran Khan government for the sake of country.

The PML-N President counted several cases against Imran Khan and said that the cases against the opposition were baseless.

He said they made this decision by keeping in view the situation of the country and demand of the people of Pakistan.

Imran Khan, he said, angered the European Union while addressing a gathering in Mailsi, adding that opposition was pushed to the wall.

The government, Shehbaz Sharif said, was taking revenge from the opposition.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Shehbaz Sharif represented all of them. He said country was pushed to the crisis during last more than three years. Maulana Fazl said he was sure about Imran Khan that he was delivering speeches just for glory. He said Imran Khan was brought by the NGOs and was working on foreign agenda.

The JUI-F Chief said that the mandate was stolen and now everyone could see that the country went to the crisis.