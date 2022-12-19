UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz, Zardari Vow To Move Forward For Political Stability

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2022 | 01:06 PM

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

Both sides have agreed that nobody will be allowed to create political instability in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th,2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari have resolved that the coalition government would continue to move forward for political stability and economic development of the country.

During a meeting in Lahore, they agreed that nobody would be allowed to create political instability in the country.

They decided to take decisive action against those who are conspiring to push the country toward economic default.

The two leaders consulted on matters related to relief to the public and for increasing economic activities in the country.

Asif Ali Zardari appreciated the efforts of the Prime Minister to reduce the prices of petroleum products.

Both leaders agreed to speed up relief activities for rehabilitation of flood affected people and to save them from the harsh winter.

They were unanimous in their view that political stability is imperative for economic progress of Pakistan and they would go to any extent to save the country from economic hardships.

More Stories From Pakistan

