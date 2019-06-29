UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz's Call For Mid-term Elections Not Be Taken Seriously: Naeem Ul Haq

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:32 PM

Shehbaz's call for mid-term elections not be taken seriously: Naeem ul Haq

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq Saturday said the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif regarding mid-term elections should not be taken seriously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq Saturday said the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif regarding mid-term elections should not be taken seriously.

The losers of the general election 2018 could not afford another defeat, he said in a statement released by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Central Media Department.

Naeem ul Huq said the passage of Federal finance bill despite the opposition's shenanigans was an achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet.

It was a major success of the PTI government and its allies that the finance bill was passed despite the opposition's hue and cry during the National Assembly's session, and conspiracies, he added.

"The joint opposition, including Shehbaz Sharif, had threatened to impede passage of budget and the whole nation witnessed how they tried to disrupt parliamentary proceedings," he said.

The special assistant said the opposition's behaviour during the budget session had exposed their agenda of chaos and anarchy.

He said the two leading opposition parties held the parliament hostage for weeks over the issue of chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee.

Referring to the opposition's All Parties Conference, he said it was aimed at instigating people to create chaos in the country.

As regards the opposition's threat to de-seat the Senate chairman, he categorically mentioned that the attempts to undermine state institutions would be countered.

"Neither will we be deterred by vicious designs of criminals nor will give any relief to them in the ongoing accountability," he added.

