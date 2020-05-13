UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz's Political Gimmicks Exposed Before Public: Fawad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Shehbaz's political gimmicks exposed before public: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the political gimmicks played by Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif had been exposed before the public.

The opposition had been insisting on calling the National Assembly session for discussing the COVID-19 situation in the country, but he deliberately avoided to attend it, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Shehbaz Sharif did politics on issue of calling the sessions of both houses of the parliament. He himself did not attend the NA session while putting the lives of other members at risk amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

He said use of the modern technology was need of the hour during the days of coronavirus.

"We should have opted for virtual sessions of the two houses as it was the only way to protect the parliamentarians from the deadly virus." To a question about PPE, he said Pakistan was manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) in Karachi.They had asked the Pakistan Peoples Party government to identify the places so that the PPE could be provided, he added.

There was no shortage of PPE in Pakistan, he added.

To another question about the lockdown, the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not prolong the lockdown as it would badly affect the daily-wage workers and labourers.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

1 hour ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

2 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

2 hours ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.