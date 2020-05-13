ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the political gimmicks played by Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif had been exposed before the public.

The opposition had been insisting on calling the National Assembly session for discussing the COVID-19 situation in the country, but he deliberately avoided to attend it, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Shehbaz Sharif did politics on issue of calling the sessions of both houses of the parliament. He himself did not attend the NA session while putting the lives of other members at risk amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

He said use of the modern technology was need of the hour during the days of coronavirus.

"We should have opted for virtual sessions of the two houses as it was the only way to protect the parliamentarians from the deadly virus." To a question about PPE, he said Pakistan was manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) in Karachi.They had asked the Pakistan Peoples Party government to identify the places so that the PPE could be provided, he added.

There was no shortage of PPE in Pakistan, he added.

To another question about the lockdown, the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not prolong the lockdown as it would badly affect the daily-wage workers and labourers.