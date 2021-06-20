Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in the APC (All Parties Conference) is ridiculous and tantamount to by-passing the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in the APC (All Parties Conference) is ridiculous and tantamount to by-passing the parliament.

In a tweet, he said such important decisions are made within the precincts of the parliament.

He regretted that the opposition leaders is becoming part of an agenda to weaken the parliament, which is unfortunate.