UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz's Son-in-law Leased Out Building To NBP For Rs 3.5 Mln Rent: Faisal Vawda

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:16 PM

Shehbaz's son-in-law leased out building to NBP for Rs 3.5 mln rent: Faisal Vawda

Unveiling another case of Sharif family's corruption, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said Ali Imran, son-in-law of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, managed to lease out a building, constructed with looted money to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on monthly rent of Rs 3,565, 800

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Unveiling another case of Sharif family's corruption, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said Ali Imran, son-in-law of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, managed to lease out a building, constructed with looted money to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on monthly rent of Rs 3,565, 800.

Ali Imran was not able to rent out the building, located at M.M. Alam Road, Lahore for quite some time, but he managed to lease it out to the NBP, using political influence, the minister said in the opening statement of his news conference.

He said the documentary evidence was being forwarded to the National Accountability Bureau for further proceeding, hinting that more corruption cases of the Sharif family would emerge in the upcoming days.

Faisal Vawda said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been making political appointments in different departments to serve their purpose, get loans and make personal assets in the country and abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Rent Road Money National Bank Of Pakistan Muslim Family National Bank Of Pakistan Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

HIPA adopts &#039;Water’ as main theme for its n ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Judiciary runs awareness campaign for 48 ..

51 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 31 July 2019

14 minutes ago

No move of corrupt elements to succeed: Aslam Iqba ..

14 minutes ago

CAS revokes CAF decision to replay African Champio ..

14 minutes ago

Villagers kill leopard in Neelan valley, Abbottaba ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.