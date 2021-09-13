UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz's Stance Over PMDA Exposes His Capabilities: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

Shehbaz's stance over PMDA exposes his capabilities: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday said leader of the opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's resolve of not leaving the sit-in camp till abolishment of PMDA bill has exposed his capabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday said leader of the opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's resolve of not leaving the sit-in camp till abolishment of PMDA bill has exposed his capabilities.

In a tweet, he asked Shehbaz Sharif to keep himself abreast about the prevailing situation before issuing any wrong statement about the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill, which has not yet been passed by the parliament. "If no law has been passed yet, how will it abolish," he questioned.

"For God's sake, Shehbaz Sharif should not read anything else, just read the newspapers before commenting on any issue," he commented.

He lamented that such the below average people have become leaders in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Parliament God Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from RPO Sargod ..

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from RPO Sargodha

34 seconds ago
 Tripartite cooperation conducive to sustainable de ..

Tripartite cooperation conducive to sustainable development of CPEC: Badar uz Za ..

35 seconds ago
 CM grieved over demise of Dr Safdar Mahmood

CM grieved over demise of Dr Safdar Mahmood

37 seconds ago
 Guinea coup plotters ponder deposed president's fu ..

Guinea coup plotters ponder deposed president's future

4 minutes ago
 Biden's Democrats Propose US Corporate Tax be Hike ..

Biden's Democrats Propose US Corporate Tax be Hiked to 26.5% from 21% - Bill

4 minutes ago
 Dozens of abducted students freed in NW Nigeria af ..

Dozens of abducted students freed in NW Nigeria after security crackdown

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.