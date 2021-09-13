Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday said leader of the opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's resolve of not leaving the sit-in camp till abolishment of PMDA bill has exposed his capabilities

In a tweet, he asked Shehbaz Sharif to keep himself abreast about the prevailing situation before issuing any wrong statement about the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill, which has not yet been passed by the parliament. "If no law has been passed yet, how will it abolish," he questioned.

"For God's sake, Shehbaz Sharif should not read anything else, just read the newspapers before commenting on any issue," he commented.

He lamented that such the below average people have become leaders in the country.