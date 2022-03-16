UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz's Statement About National Govt 'extra Constitutional': Fawad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 08:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday took exception to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for an "extra constitutional statement" to form a national government for five years.

Fawad, in a news statement, said it was a clear violation of the oath of a parliamentarian as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, in an interview, had proposed the new set-up sans the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said all the parliamentarians were bound to follow the constitutional provisions as "all (of us) have taken the oath to protect the Constitution," he added.

The minister said the PTI was the country's most popular party as it had secured the highest number of votes in the last general election of 2018.

He accused the opposition parties of indulging in 'sale and purchase' of the members of Parliament.

