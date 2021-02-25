Sheheryar calls UN experts for immediate intervention in IIOJK

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Sheheryar Afridi called upon the UN experts on Human Rights and Freedom of Expression to make an immediate intervention into the Indian government's illegal transfer of lakhs of kanals land in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to Industries and Commerce Divisions of India.

He expressed these views while addressing a Youth Conference for Countering Extreme Behaviors at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in Multan.

"The UN and the world need to immediately take practical steps to resolve Kashmir dispute to ensure peace in the region where three nuclear neighbors - Pakistan, India and China are involved in border disputes," he said.

He said that Indian expansionist design was a major impediment to the peace and development in South Asia region and the regional countries need to unite against the expansionist designs of Modi regime.

Shehryar Afridi said that despite oppressive tactics resorted by Indian regime for past many decades, the occupational regime failed to break the resolve of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the people of Kashmir should have liberty to decide their fate through a free and transparent plebiscite.

"Indian occupational regime in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is so fearful that it has put restrictions on the elections of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association," he said There are dozens of UN resolutions which call for holding referendum in Jammu and Kashmir region to decide its political fate but India has been delaying the process.

Afridi said the Indian occupational forces are "committing worst war crimes" in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Hindutva regime was putting extreme media gags to suppress the voices of media but brave Kashmiri journalists are writing new chapter of resistance in the history of Jammu and Kashmir," Afridi asserted.

"All Indian actions in IIOJK are illegal and in blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions on the Kashmir dispute and are aimed at genocide of Kashmiris," he said.

"Hindutva regime of India wants to cover up the ongoing genocide in Kashmir by gagging the voices of media and human rights organizations. Amnesty India was forced to shut down its operations in India last month. Amnesty International also has condemned the Indian government's ongoing campaign against human rights organizations and the media," he said.

Shehryar Afridi said the Modi government must understand that the "truth cannot be hidden by such raids and atmosphere of fear".

He said nations are formed when they are connected to their foundation. "Kashmiris are glued to their roots. They can't be fooled by the occupational regime of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Afridi said, youth are the future of Pakistan and the government was utilizing all resources to provide platforms to younger generation to demonstrate their talent and prove their mettle.

"I want to tell the PTM that youth are our future and tribal area people would never betray their motherland." he said.

He praised Pakistan armed forces and said that country was surviving due to its strong defence.

"We pay tribute to our heroes. Our heroes are performing significant tasks in every field. My salutes to the doctors, paramedical staff and the Armed Forces who have been instrumental in defeating the coronavirus pandemic under the vision and strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan," Afridi said in his concluding remarks.