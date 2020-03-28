UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheheyar, Shahid Distribute Ration Among Afghan Refugees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:12 AM

Sheheyar, Shahid distribute ration among Afghan refugees

State Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control, Sheheyar Khan Afridi and cricket star Shahid Khan Afridi on Friday distributed ration among 1000 families at Ghamkol Sharif, Afghan Refugees Camp

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :State Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control, Sheheyar Khan Afridi and cricket star Shahid Khan Afridi on Friday distributed ration among 1000 families at Ghamkol Sharif, Afghan Refugees Camp.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash and large number of afghan elders were present on the occasion.

Shahid Afridi thanked the minister for inviting his charity foundation to distribute ration among Afghan brothers in this difficult time due to lockdown situation to prevent coronavirus spread.

He said that his family elders enjoyed good relations with Afghan tribes and refugees were very close to his heart that is why he was here to help them.

Sheheyar Afridi acknowledged efforts of Shahid Afridi Foundation for distributing ration to the deserving families in the refugees camp and donated Rs. 1.5 million cheque to the Foundation.

The state minister said that as par direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan all possible help was being provided to Afghan refugees.

" Pakistani people stood shoulder to shoulder with Afghan brothers during testing times", he said.

Ziaullah Bangash said that Emergency Response Unit had been set up to provide ration to needy people after the lockdown.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Afghanistan Shahid Afridi Prime Minister Chief Minister Technology Afridi Family All Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

44 minutes ago

Ex-Newcastle winger Solano arrested over virus off ..

2 minutes ago

Governor visits GCU Quarantine center

2 minutes ago

$2 trillion rescue plan set to clear US House, go ..

2 minutes ago

WWF to virtually observe Earth Hour tomorrow

2 minutes ago

WHO Urges Individuals, Countries to Avoid Therapeu ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.