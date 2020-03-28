Sheheyar, Shahid distribute ration among Afghan refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

State Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control, Sheheyar Khan Afridi and cricket star Shahid Khan Afridi on Friday distributed ration among 1000 families at Ghamkol Sharif, Afghan Refugees Camp

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :State Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control, Sheheyar Khan Afridi and cricket star Shahid Khan Afridi on Friday distributed ration among 1000 families at Ghamkol Sharif, Afghan Refugees Camp.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash and large number of afghan elders were present on the occasion.

Shahid Afridi thanked the minister for inviting his charity foundation to distribute ration among Afghan brothers in this difficult time due to lockdown situation to prevent coronavirus spread.

He said that his family elders enjoyed good relations with Afghan tribes and refugees were very close to his heart that is why he was here to help them.

Sheheyar Afridi acknowledged efforts of Shahid Afridi Foundation for distributing ration to the deserving families in the refugees camp and donated Rs. 1.5 million cheque to the Foundation.

The state minister said that as par direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan all possible help was being provided to Afghan refugees.

" Pakistani people stood shoulder to shoulder with Afghan brothers during testing times", he said.

Ziaullah Bangash said that Emergency Response Unit had been set up to provide ration to needy people after the lockdown.