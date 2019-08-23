UrduPoint.com
Shehla Asserts She Stands By Her IOK HR Abuses Comments

Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Shehla asserts she stands by her IOK HR abuses comments

Former Vice President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union and noted Kashmiri political activist, Shehla Rasheed, has asserted that she stands by her comments about human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Former Vice President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union and noted Kashmiri political activist, Shehla Rasheed, has asserted that she stands by her comments about human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Shehla Rasheed had said that the Indian troops were indiscriminately picking up men, raiding houses and torturing people in the occupied territory, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

According to report Shehla said, all she has said is based on authentic conversations with people who have come from Kashmir and have absolutely no reason to lie.

"I have given a lot of statements not just one. People are running out of LPG cylinders, cooking gas in Kashmir," she added.

Shehla Rasheed said, if the Indian Army initiates an inquiry, she will depose before them and will give them the particulars of the incidents where they have happened.

