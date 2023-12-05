Open Menu

Shehla Raza Advises All ‘political Party' To Focus Economic Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Shehla Raza advises all 'political party' to focus economic issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Former Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly & PPP Senior leader Shehla Raza Tuesday said all 'political parties' should focus on economic issues instead of doing inside room politics ahead of the election 2024 and claimed that his party was ready to play on every kind of pitch.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said that the PPP only political party in the country that was reaching out to all provinces during its election campaign, adding, that the PPP will be influenced by all the provinces including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

She said the next general elections hopefully be free, fair and transparent as a powerful Election Commission was freely working in the country, her party will win the coming general elections with a thumping majority.

Shehla Raza added that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari through his hard work and competency has not only won the hearts of the nation rather leaders of the international community are also acknowledging his leadership capabilities.

PPP government had always worked for poor people and downtrodden segments of the society, she noted.

Replying to a query, she said PPP is not just a party but a movement inspired by its founding chairman Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

