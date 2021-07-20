HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza on Tuesday visited the residence of the parents of a murdered woman Qurat-ul-Ain and expressed her condolence to the bereaved family.

Shehla Raza offered fateha with the parents of the late Qurat-ul-Ain who was tortured to death by her husband here last week.

Late Qurat-ul-Ain's parents informed the minister that she was tortured to death by her husband Umar Memon in front of the innocent children.

They said they were not satisfied with the police investigation of the murder case of her daughter as, according to them, police was taking side of the murderer.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehla Raza assured that impartial and transparent investigation will be ensured at all cost so that culprit of this crime will be punished as per law of the land.

The Government will not support criminals or murderers, she said and assured that the culprit of this heinous crime will be punished.

A complaint cell at the office of Women Development department is operational where complaints regarding domestic violence could be lodged, Shehla Raza said and appealed that such complaints must immediately be registered so that lives of the victims could be saved.

Shehla Raza stressed the need of coordination among police and the women development department so that in case of any domestic violence incident, victims could be spared from the torture.

She asked the Police officers to conduct impartial inquiry of the instant case so that justice could be provided to the family of the victim.

The Minister was accompanied by officers of Women Development Department, Police and local leaders of PPP ladies wing Hyderabad.