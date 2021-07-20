UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehla Raza Assures Qurat-ul- Ain's Murderer To Be Severely Punished

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Shehla Raza assures Qurat-ul- Ain's murderer to be severely punished

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza on Tuesday visited the residence of the parents of a murdered woman Qurat-ul-Ain and expressed her condolence to the bereaved family.

Shehla Raza offered fateha with the parents of the late Qurat-ul-Ain who was tortured to death by her husband here last week.

Late Qurat-ul-Ain's parents informed the minister that she was tortured to death by her husband Umar Memon in front of the innocent children.

They said they were not satisfied with the police investigation of the murder case of her daughter as, according to them, police was taking side of the murderer.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehla Raza assured that impartial and transparent investigation will be ensured at all cost so that culprit of this crime will be punished as per law of the land.

The Government will not support criminals or murderers, she said and assured that the culprit of this heinous crime will be punished.

A complaint cell at the office of Women Development department is operational where complaints regarding domestic violence could be lodged, Shehla Raza said and appealed that such complaints must immediately be registered so that lives of the victims could be saved.

Shehla Raza stressed the need of coordination among police and the women development department so that in case of any domestic violence incident, victims could be spared from the torture.

She asked the Police officers to conduct impartial inquiry of the instant case so that justice could be provided to the family of the victim.

The Minister was accompanied by officers of Women Development Department, Police and local leaders of PPP ladies wing Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Murder Police Shehla Raza Hyderabad Criminals Women Family All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

69,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

28 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

43 minutes ago

Five criminals nabbed during general hold up in mu ..

46 minutes ago

NCOC declares compliance to guidelines for Eid-ul- ..

46 minutes ago

Rivers flows and reservoirs report

46 minutes ago

Two People Detained in Mali For Planning Attack on ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.