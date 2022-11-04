UrduPoint.com

Shehla Raza Attends Seminar On Flood Relief Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Shehla Raza attends seminar on flood relief activities

Sindh Provincial Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza on Friday arrived on a one day visit to Badin and attended a seminar organized by Research and development foundation (RDF) held at gymkhana

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Provincial Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza on Friday arrived on a one day visit to Badin and attended a seminar organized by Research and development foundation (RDF) held at gymkhana.

Special assistant for Information Technology Um-e-Habiba Qambrani was also accompanied by the Minister.

Syed Shehla Raza, on the occasion, said that recent monsoon rainfall and flood has badly affected the country particularly Sindh province however a comprehensive strategy would be devised to face such catastrophe.

She said that the Sindh Government was building modern houses to accommodate and rehabilitate flood affected areas so that houses could be protected from heavy rain and flood however cooperation of masses was much needed in this regard.

She emphasized upon the Population department to make efforts as compared to previous particularly in rural areas to motivate women for understanding issues related family planning in order to keep mother and child healthy.

Relying to a question about the directory prepared by RDF Shehla Raza said that that directory was need of hour and also stressed to make bound officers included in the directory to help flood hit people approaching for financial assistance and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. Special Assistant Tanzeela um-e-Habiba addressing the seminar said that a survey of compiling details of flood hit houses was underway which would be completed soon after which rehabilitation work will start. Director RDF Ashfaq Soomro said that our institution has prepared a directory with the help of all public private departments working in the district with the objective to find out problems faced by women, children and disable persons and take help from relevant departments for resolving. Deputy Director Social welfare Abdul Ghaffar Khoso, DHO Dr. Sher Muhammad Nohrio, Project Manager RDF Sanaullah Leghari were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Flood Shehla Raza Visit Badin Women Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he was aware of assassination plot ..

Imran Khan says he was aware of assassination plot before launching long march

25 minutes ago
 PTI workers block major highways as protest agains ..

PTI workers block major highways as protest against firing attack on Party chief ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unbreachable; meetings w ..

Pakistan-China friendship unbreachable; meetings with Chinese leadership remaine ..

1 minute ago
 Director General Audit BISP calls on SU Vice Chanc ..

Director General Audit BISP calls on SU Vice Chancellor

1 minute ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister Says Biden Should Stop Su ..

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Biden Should Stop Supporting Terror, ISIS

1 minute ago
 Dera Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover arms

Dera Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover arms

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.