Shehla Raza attends seminar on flood relief activities

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Provincial Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza on Friday arrived on a one day visit to Badin and attended a seminar organized by Research and development foundation (RDF) held at gymkhana.

Special assistant for Information Technology Um-e-Habiba Qambrani was also accompanied by the Minister.

Syed Shehla Raza, on the occasion, said that recent monsoon rainfall and flood has badly affected the country particularly Sindh province however a comprehensive strategy would be devised to face such catastrophe.

She said that the Sindh Government was building modern houses to accommodate and rehabilitate flood affected areas so that houses could be protected from heavy rain and flood however cooperation of masses was much needed in this regard.

She emphasized upon the Population department to make efforts as compared to previous particularly in rural areas to motivate women for understanding issues related family planning in order to keep mother and child healthy.

Relying to a question about the directory prepared by RDF Shehla Raza said that that directory was need of hour and also stressed to make bound officers included in the directory to help flood hit people approaching for financial assistance and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. Special Assistant Tanzeela um-e-Habiba addressing the seminar said that a survey of compiling details of flood hit houses was underway which would be completed soon after which rehabilitation work will start. Director RDF Ashfaq Soomro said that our institution has prepared a directory with the help of all public private departments working in the district with the objective to find out problems faced by women, children and disable persons and take help from relevant departments for resolving. Deputy Director Social welfare Abdul Ghaffar Khoso, DHO Dr. Sher Muhammad Nohrio, Project Manager RDF Sanaullah Leghari were also present on the occasion.