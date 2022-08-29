Shehla Raza seeks philanthropists, NGOs assistance for flood relief activities

Provincial Minister for Women Development Sindh Syeda Shehla Raza, on Monday, appealed philanthropists and non governmental organisations to assist the department in measures aimed at providing relief to flood and torrential rain-hit population particularly women and girls

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Sindh Syeda Shehla Raza, on Monday, appealed philanthropists and non governmental organisations to assist the department in measures aimed at providing relief to flood and torrential rain-hit population particularly women and girls.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with philanthropists and representatives of various NGOs. Secretary Women Development Department Anjum Iqbal Jumani, Nuzhat Shireen, Mehnaz, Renuka Swamy, Maryam Elahi, Kapil Dev and others attended the meeting.

Shehla Raza said that the recent monsoon rains and floods have wreaked havoc across the country while the situation in Sindh was extremely shocking as people had lost their houses and valuables.

Millions of flood victims particularly a large number of women and children were in need of immediate relief, she said and stressed that the in this severe humanitarian crisis every organisation should contribute in Sindh government's efforts for providing relief to flood victims.

She outlined that flood victims, especially women, girls and small children were in dire need of dry milk, dry food, biscuits, dry fruits, water, diapers, sanitary pads, clothes, bedding and blankets besides other relief items.