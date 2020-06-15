Shehla Raza tested positive for coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shehla Raza, has tested positive for coronavirus.

She said that her family members have also tested for coronavirus but their results are yet to come.

In a tweet on her social media account, she appealed to the people to pray for her speedy recovery from the deadly virus.

Shehla Raza said, 'I have been feeling some symptoms since June 10.' And'I have not gone outside of home from June 06,' she said.