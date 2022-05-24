Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Tuesday urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab police to play active role in recovery of two young girls allegedly abducted from Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Tuesday urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab police to play active role in recovery of two young girls allegedly abducted from Karachi.

The minister while addressing a press conference said that Sindh High Court has issued clear directives for production of Dua Zehra in the court so that her statement could be recorded. She also requested Lahore and Peshawar High Courts to play role for ensuring implementation of SHC's orders.

Shehla Raza claimed that Dua Zehra was under aged as she was not eligible to get into wedlock.