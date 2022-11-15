UrduPoint.com

Shehla Underlines The Importance Of Shelter Services For Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 06:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza has that organizations like Darul Amaan and Women Complaint Centres can bring a positive change in the lives of unprivileged and vulnerable segments of the society if the workers in such offices are dedicated to their noble job.

She said this after visiting Dar-ul-Aman, Qasimabad here on Monday.

The Minister visited various sections of the Darul Aman, checked entries in the complaint registered and interacted with the administrative staff of the centre.

Shehla Raza appreciated the performance of the In-charge Women Complaint Cell of Dar-ul-Aman, Syeda Qurat-ul-Ain Shah for taking pain to facilitate the aggrieved women contacting the center for help and support.

On this occasion, Shehla Raza said that the Department of Women's Development is making efforts to provide all possible help to the destitute and oppressed women in which they are being provided logistical including legal support.

