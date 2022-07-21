UrduPoint.com

Shehla Urges Parents To Raise Voice Against Kidnapping Of Girls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Shehla urges parents to raise voice against kidnapping of girls

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza has urged the parents for raising voice to stop the alleged incidents of girls kidnapping to protect them from forced marriage.

The minister said this while addressing a press conference on the alleged kidnapping of Umm -i- Hania on Thursday.

Shehla Raza said that the Department of Women Development is the voice of oppressed parents, so parents should raise their voices fearlessly against the atrocities against girls in the society.

The provincial minister said that according to Umm Haniya's parents, their daughter is 11 years old and she had been kidnapped for forcibly marriage.

She further informed that an application under section 491 has been submitted in the High Court of Hyderabad for the recovery of the child girl on behalf of Pakistan United Legal Alliance.

The provincial minister said that the concerned police should have registered a case under the Child Marriage Act but it has been seen that the role of the police is biased in such cases.

In response to a question regarding the results of the by-elections in Punjab, she said that the PTI had morally failed in the by-elections as all its statements against Election Commission of Pakistan were proved to be false.

The government of Sindh has done record development work across the province, while work is ongoing on many projects and Rs. 126 billions were allocated for development schemes in this year's budget as well, Shehla Raza said.

She claimed that PTI will not win even single seat from the province of Sindh.

Secretary Women Development Department, Anjum Iqbal Jamani, Advocates Altaf Khosa and Sayeqa Ehsan of Pakistan Legal United Alliance, Deputy Director Women Development Ashiq Kalhoro, In-charge Women Complaint Cell Qasimabad Quratul Ain Shah, In-charge Safe House Madam Reshma Thebo, and Assistant Director Nadeem Ahmed Khuhro were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Kidnapping Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Budget Shehla Raza Marriage Hania Hyderabad Alliance Qasimabad Nadeem Ahmed Women All From Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

58 seconds ago
 Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb ..

Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb human trafficking

19 minutes ago
 More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

34 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Kh ..

Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Khan & Tank

51 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks SC to take suo motu and order g ..

Sheikh Rashid asks SC to take suo motu and order general elections to save Pakis ..

55 minutes ago
 Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in f ..

Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in film style

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.