'Shehr-i- Khamoshan, throng by people for graves' annual repair

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :"Shehr-i- Khamoshan " conventionally known as graveyards are abuzz with people for annual repair and maintenance of final abodes of their near and dear ones ahead of Ashura.

Ancient graveyards of city of saints including Hassan Parwana, Jalal Baqri, Pak Mai, Daud Jehnia, Hafiz Jamal and others are thronged with grave diggers and labourers to carry out maintenance.

Ejaz Khan supervising repairs in Hassan Parwana graveyard told APP on Thursday that his grand parents who migrated from Attock some 80 years back to Multan were burred in it.

He informed that he gets the graves of his father, mother, aunt, elder brother, nephew, brother-in-law and other relatives repaired annually adding that they are homes of the decades just like our homes which need maintenance.

The diggers have raised the charges for it as compared to last years quoting inflation, he deplored.

In Jalal Baqri graveyard Muhammad Usman said that his family visited to offer Fateha on Ahura every year regularly.

Masons and labourers don't work properly these days because of rush of work,but one cannot help getting it done. he complained.

A grave digger, Yousuf Alias Kaloo, informed that normally people get graves repaired in Muharramul Haram adding that they try their best to satisfy people by their work.

He stated that due to price hike of everything, they had to revise the rates of the repairs.

" It is our sole business .After all, we have to win bread and butter for our families," he explained.