Shehram pays surprise visit to inspect developmental schemes at UC level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Ruler Development Shehram Khan Sunday paid a surprise visit to all the Union Council in his constituency PK-47 and inspected the ongoing developmental schemes.

During his visit, the minister directed the concerned contractors to avoid use of sub-standard material and if found anyway action would be taken against them.

He also met with the people and discussed in detail the problem being faced by them. During his visit to different Union Council, the elders of the area also appraised the minister about their problem and he assured them for early solution.

He said the developmental schemes means ensuing clean drinking water, pavement of streets, development of civic system, construction of link roads to the fields and markets are the top most priorities of the govt.

Shehram said the aim and objective of the visit is to see the pace of the ongoing work besides check in the quality of work. He said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is a representative govt of the people and wants to serve the people. "We are among you and steps have been taken to solve the problems being faced by the you on priority basis," he said. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the leader who could get the country out of the present economic crisis. "Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to take Pakistan into the rank of developing countries," the Minister added.