Shehri Huqooq Rally to be proved as referendum against Sindh govt: Dr. Zafar Kamali

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:03 AM

Leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr Zafar Kamali said that the July 31 Shehri Huqooq Rally would be proved to be a referendum against Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr Zafar Kamali said that the July 31 Shehri Huqooq Rally would be proved to be a referendum against Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh government.

Addressing a meeting of the Party's workers in Shah Bhitai town here Monday, Kamali said that the Sindh government had been squandering the tax revenue collected during its continuous rule in the province for the last 13 years on its extravaganza. "Time has come to hold the corrupt ruling party accountable," he said.

On this occasion, MQM-P's MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani said that the Sindh government had been treating the urban centers of the province like a step mother.

"We can get rid of them only through a protest movement because after destroying the rural Sindh, they have now turned towards doing the same in the urban areas," he said.

He said Sindhis, Pubjabis, Balochis and Pathans should echo the same complaints against the PPP government and participate in the protest movement to oust the government.

The Party's local leaders also convened a meeting with the workers andsupporters regarding the rally in rural town of Tando Haider.

