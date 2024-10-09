Open Menu

Shehroze Makes History As Pakistan’s Youngest Climber To Summit All 14 Peaks Over 8,000m

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Pakistani mountaineer, a 22-year-old Shehroze Kashif has made history by becoming the youngest Pakistani to scale all 14 of the world’s peaks towering over 8,000 meters.

Shehroze, famously known as the "Broad Boy," achieved this remarkable feat by summiting the 8,027-meter-high Shishapangma earlier today.

This accomplishment makes him the second Pakistani, after Sirbaz Khan, to have climbed all 14 of the world’s highest peaks.

Sirbaz achieved this milestone just last week when he summited Shishapangma, becoming the first Pakistani to do so.

Shehroze's journey to conquer these formidable mountains began in 2019, when at the age of 17, he ascended Broad Peak, standing at 8,047 meters. This early achievement catapulted him to international fame.

In 2021, Shehroze reached the summits of Mount Everest, Manaslu, and K2.

His impressive streak continued in 2022 with successful climbs of Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, and Gasherbrum II. Last year, he further showcased his mountaineering prowess by conquering Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, and Cho Oyu.

It is worth noting that Shehroze had attempted Shishapangma last year but was unable to complete the climb due to an accident.

Expressing his joy over this monumental achievement, Shehroze said, “I knew this was going to be extremely tough, and the risk of losing my life was real, but I stayed focused on my goal. Now, standing here, I realize that this success isn’t just about climbing mountains it’s about conquering fear, doubt, and limitations. For me, this is nothing short of a miracle.”

