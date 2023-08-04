Open Menu

Shehryar Afridi Arrested Again After His Release From Adiala Jail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2023 | 04:23 PM

The police detain the PTI leader under the Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO) for 15 days.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday was allowed bail by the anti-terrorism court.

However, soon after his release from Adiala jail, he was rearrested by the police under the Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO) and would be detained for 15 days.

Earlier, Shehryar Afridi was granted bail by the Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court, only to be re-arrested outside Adiala jail on Thursday, indicating the severity of the situation.

The authorities intensified their crackdown on PTI's leadership, activists, and supporters following the May 9 events.

As the situation unfolds, further developments are expected in this case. The government and law enforcement agencies are working to maintain public order and ensure the safety and security of citizens during these turbulent times.

