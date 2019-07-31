Shehryar Afridi calls on Punjab Chief Minister

State Minister for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday

During the meeting, both agreed to take collective steps for the elimination of narcotics and it was decided that Punjab and Federal governments would initiate joint crackdown against the elements involved in the narcotics business.

The chief minister said elements engaged in narcotics trade outside educational institutions would be strictly taken to task and every support would be provided to police, excise and line departments.

He said elements doing the illegal the business of narcotics were the killers of humanity; crackdown would be continued against them and jail was the best place for such elements. Collective efforts were required to free the society from the narcotics, he added.

Shehryar Afridi said elements involved in narcotics trade did not deserve any leniency and they would be brought under the net of law.

Collective action would be taken against those doing the business of narcotics outside the educational institutions, he added.