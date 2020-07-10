Shehryar Afridi chairs meeting to resolve power supply issues in Kohat

A high level meeting to address power issue was held at Commissioner House Kohat under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Safron and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A high level meeting to address power issue was held at Commissioner House Kohat under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Safron and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi here on Friday.

Advisor to Cheif Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Science and Information Technology Khyber Ziaullah Bangash and other elected National and Provincial Assembly members of Kohat Division attended the meeting.

Member provincial assembly Ghazan Jamal, Shah Faisal, Commissioner Kohat, DC Kohat, Chief Pesco, Chief Tesco also participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the power problems and load shedding situation in Kohat division and took steps to resolve the issues and major decisions were taken.

The meeting discussed various issues related to power supply to Kohat. Details regarding power were sought from the concerned authorities.

The Pesco Chief and all senior officials assured the meeting resolution of all issues at the earliest.