UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehryar Afridi Chairs Meeting To Resolve Power Supply Issues In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:06 PM

Shehryar Afridi chairs meeting to resolve power supply issues in Kohat

A high level meeting to address power issue was held at Commissioner House Kohat under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Safron and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A high level meeting to address power issue was held at Commissioner House Kohat under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Safron and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi here on Friday.

Advisor to Cheif Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Science and Information Technology Khyber Ziaullah Bangash and other elected National and Provincial Assembly members of Kohat Division attended the meeting.

Member provincial assembly Ghazan Jamal, Shah Faisal, Commissioner Kohat, DC Kohat, Chief Pesco, Chief Tesco also participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the power problems and load shedding situation in Kohat division and took steps to resolve the issues and major decisions were taken.

The meeting discussed various issues related to power supply to Kohat. Details regarding power were sought from the concerned authorities.

The Pesco Chief and all senior officials assured the meeting resolution of all issues at the earliest.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Resolution Technology Provincial Assembly Kohat Shah Faisal Afridi All From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at 43.31 USD per ba ..

1 minute ago

EU 'strongly opposes' resumption of US federal exe ..

1 minute ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power su ..

1 minute ago

Two Motorway Police officers sacrifice lives in l ..

1 minute ago

Dutch 'golden age' statue stirs ghosts of colonial ..

4 minutes ago

Leclerc warned after breaking coronavirus 'bubble' ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.