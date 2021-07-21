Shehryar Afridi condoles demise of Arif Nizami

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the president of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), renowned senior journalist Arif Nizami.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and for the grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said, Arif Nizami was a respectable name in the field of journalism and his services would always be remembered, adding, Arif Nizami's death has created a vacuum that cannot be filled.

He was a great journalist and symbol of unbiased journalism, he added.