Shehryar Afridi conferred Federal Minister Status

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has conferred the status of Federal Minister on Shehryar Afridi, MNA/Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir with immediate effect, said a notification issued here by PM office on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Shehryar Afridi was given the post of Federal Minister for effective diplomacy on the Kashmir Cause.

Earlier, Afridi was serving as the Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir as Minister of State.