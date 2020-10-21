UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehryar Afridi Conferred Federal Minister Status

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 04:24 PM

Shehryar Afridi conferred Federal Minister Status

Prime Minister Imran Khan has conferred the status of Federal Minister on Shehryar Afridi, MNA/Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir with immediate effect, said a notification issued here by PM office on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has conferred the status of Federal Minister on Shehryar Afridi, MNA/Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir with immediate effect, said a notification issued here by PM office on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Shehryar Afridi was given the post of Federal Minister for effective diplomacy on the Kashmir Cause.

Earlier, Afridi was serving as the Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir as Minister of State.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Afridi Post

Recent Stories

Lavrov Holds Separate Talks With Armenian, Azerbai ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Motorway gang-rape case: Victim identifies ..

8 minutes ago

Private sector urged to create job opportunities f ..

2 minutes ago

KP ZUC approves accelerated distribution of Zakat ..

2 minutes ago

Music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali, Sahir Ali Bagga, Sa ..

2 minutes ago

IGP holds Ardal Room, listens problems of policeme ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.