UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehryar Afridi Dubs Indian Media As 'partner In Crime' With Hindutva Thugs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 08:20 PM

Shehryar Afridi dubs Indian media as 'partner in crime' with Hindutva thugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi has blamed Indian media for being a partner in crime with the Hindutva regime of India in putting lies as truth.

"Media is prime source of authentic and verified information. But what if media become partner in a crime?" tweeted Shehryar Afridi referring to the censorship in Indian media about the What's App leaks of Arnab Goswami.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi said while the social media was abundant with 'Arnab Chat Gate', Indian media didn't even publish a single story on Arnab Chat Gate.

Chairman Kashmir Committee said whatsapp leaks of an Indian journalist Arnab Goswami again proved that the Pulwama Attack was an 'inside job' orchestrated by Indian intelligence to blame Pakistan and Kashmiri Freedom Fighters.

It was the second time when filthy face of Indian intelligence to blame Pakistan was exposed after EU Disinfo Lab report that resurrected dead media, dead think-tanks and NGOs working to target Pakistani and Kashmiris' interests, he said.

The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir also posted a tweet on Sunday, saying that the Indian media was a crime partner of ruling Hindutva thugs as it had not published a single news about whatsapp leaks of Indian Journalist Arnab Goswami.

"This is how indian establishment has muzzled free media in India. This is how India is misleading and managing opinions. This is how Kashmir Freedom Movement confused with Terrorism, " the Kashmir Committee tweeted.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Dead Social Media Job Sunday Afridi Media WhatsApp Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

Khalifa University researchers launch app to ident ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

2 hours ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

2 hours ago

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

3 hours ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.