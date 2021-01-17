Shehryar Afridi dubs Indian media as 'partner in crime' with Hindutva thugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi has blamed Indian media for being a partner in crime with the Hindutva regime of India in putting lies as truth.

"Media is prime source of authentic and verified information. But what if media become partner in a crime?" tweeted Shehryar Afridi referring to the censorship in Indian media about the What's App leaks of Arnab Goswami.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi said while the social media was abundant with 'Arnab Chat Gate', Indian media didn't even publish a single story on Arnab Chat Gate.

Chairman Kashmir Committee said whatsapp leaks of an Indian journalist Arnab Goswami again proved that the Pulwama Attack was an 'inside job' orchestrated by Indian intelligence to blame Pakistan and Kashmiri Freedom Fighters.

It was the second time when filthy face of Indian intelligence to blame Pakistan was exposed after EU Disinfo Lab report that resurrected dead media, dead think-tanks and NGOs working to target Pakistani and Kashmiris' interests, he said.

The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir also posted a tweet on Sunday, saying that the Indian media was a crime partner of ruling Hindutva thugs as it had not published a single news about whatsapp leaks of Indian Journalist Arnab Goswami.

"This is how indian establishment has muzzled free media in India. This is how India is misleading and managing opinions. This is how Kashmir Freedom Movement confused with Terrorism, " the Kashmir Committee tweeted.