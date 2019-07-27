Shehryar Afridi expresses deep grief, sorrow over the martyrdom of soldiers

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of security forces' personnel happened in the consequence of terrorist attacks in cross-border areas of North Waziristan and Balochistan '.

In his condolence message issued here, he strictly condemned the terrorist attacks and said that some extremist elements were trying to destroy peace of the country but the brave soldiers of security forces and law enforcement agencies were combating their nefarious ambitions.

"There will be no compromise on the country's defence and curbing the menace of terrorism," he said. The minister said that there would be no concession given to those involved in terrorist activities.

He expressed his sympathies with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the exaltation of their ranks.