UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehryar Afridi Expresses Deep Grief, Sorrow Over The Martyrdom Of Soldiers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 08:22 PM

Shehryar Afridi expresses deep grief, sorrow over the martyrdom of soldiers

Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of security forces' personnel happened in the consequence of terrorist attacks in cross-border areas of North Waziristan and Balochistan'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of security forces' personnel happened in the consequence of terrorist attacks in cross-border areas of North Waziristan and Balochistan'.

In his condolence message issued here, he strictly condemned the terrorist attacks and said that some extremist elements were trying to destroy peace of the country but the brave soldiers of security forces and law enforcement agencies were combating their nefarious ambitions.

"There will be no compromise on the country's defence and curbing the menace of terrorism," he said. The minister said that there would be no concession given to those involved in terrorist activities.

He expressed his sympathies with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the exaltation of their ranks.

Related Topics

Terrorist North Waziristan Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Afridi

Recent Stories

Awareness campaign imperative to control dengue: D ..

4 seconds ago

Public cooperation with police vital to curb crime ..

5 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of murder of tw ..

7 seconds ago

PTI Central Secretary Information calls on Naeem U ..

13 seconds ago

Afghan govt to take measures for ending cross-bord ..

27 minutes ago

Iranian, Omani Foreign Ministers Hold Meeting in T ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.