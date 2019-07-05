Shehryar Afridi expresses grief over demise of Shaukat Yousafzai mother

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :State Minister for State and Frontier Region (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi Friday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of the mother of KP Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

Minister Shehryar Afridi went to the resident of Shaukat Ali here and offered Fateha. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.