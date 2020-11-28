Shehryar Afridi felicitates 'Kohatians' on restoring of Kohat Express

UrduPoint.com
Sat 28th November 2020 | 04:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday felicitated the residents of Kohat on the restoration of Kohat Express that will start its operation from November 30.

Pakistan Railways (PR) had suspended the Kohat Express some months back due to coronavirus pandemic.

"Good news for 'Kohatians'. Kohat Express to resume operations between Kohat-Rawalpindi-Kohat from Monday, Nov 30.

I am thankful to (Minister for Railways Shiekh Rashid) for honouring my request and restoring Kohat Express on priority.

Pakistan Railways is reviving.

(Prime Minister Imran Khan) government is doing wonders," he said in a tweet on Saturday.

According to PR sources, 133-Up/134-Dn Kohat Express, which runs between Rawalpindi and Kohat, will leave Rawalpindi for Kohat at 3:30 p.m. by stopping at Golra Sharif, Tarnol Halt, Fateh Jang, Kahal Halt, Basaal Sharif Halt, Basaal Junction, Domal, Jund and Babri Banda railway stations and it will reach at its destination at 7:20 p.m.

While on return, 134-Dn will leave Kohat for Rawalpindi at 7:30 a.m and it will reach Rawalpindi via the same route at 11:20 a.m.

