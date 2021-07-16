UrduPoint.com
Shehryar Afridi Hails Envoy For Restoring Kuwaiti Visas For Pakistanis

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Shehryar Afridi hails envoy for restoring Kuwaiti visas for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday appreciated the efforts of Kuwaiti Ambassador Nasr Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi for restoring visas for Pakistanis.

"Kuwait and Pakistan, along with other Islamic countries, would continue to play an active role in fighting Islamophobia and other issues facing the Islamic Ummah," said Afridi in a meeting with Kuwaiti Ambassador.

The Ambassador paid tribute to the dynamic role of the Pakistan government and especially Shehryar Khan Afridi in providing facilities to the refugees.

"The government and people of Kuwait are grateful to Pakistan for standing by Kuwait even in difficult circumstances," said Kuwaiti Ambassador.

He eulogized the services of Pakistani doctors and medical staff in fighting the Corona virus pandemic.

