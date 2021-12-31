Shehryar Afridi hopes Year 2022 to bring peace, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday greeted the nation on the eve of the New Year and hoped that the year 2022 would bring more peace, prosperity and development for the country as compared to past.

Talking to ptv news, he assured that several challenges facing the country would be addressed on a priority with the cooperation of every citizen and PTI-led government would strive to make Pakistan a peaceful welfare state.

"We have to renew the pledge of abolishing difference between rich and poor and to provide equal opportunities to everyone", he added.

"Our government's commitment is higher than challenges and 2022 will bring light and hope for Pakistani nation,"he added.