Shehryar Afridi inaugurates school to impart education for Afghan children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :State Minister for States, Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control, Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday inaugurated school at Afghan Basti, aimed at imparting education to the children of Afghan

Talking to media persons on the occasion, the State Minister said the new generation of Afghan would be provided with modern education besides extra curriculum activities. "Pakistan was the only country around the world that was hosting millions of Afghan refugees over the last four decades and sharing their sorrows in their hard time," he said.

He urged the world to play its due responsibility for the early repatriation of refugees in effective manner.

Shehryar Afridi said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a lot of respect for Afghan nation and the government was taking all possible measures to ensure welfare and well being of Afghan refugees. "They are our brothers and islam also teaches us the lesson of brotherhood and humanity," he said.