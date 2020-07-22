Shehryar Afridi is unfit for chairmanship of Kashmir committee, says Senior Journalist

(@fidahassanain)

Ashraf Mumtaz who is a senior journalist says that the recent speech by AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider reflects collective disappointment of Kashmiris suffering at the hands of Indian oppression in occupied valley, and has suggested the PTI government and all opposition parties to seriously pursue an effective policy for the freedom of Kashmir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2020) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider’s recent statement on Kashmir policy in which he showed disappointment was a serious matter, senior journalist Ashraf Mumtaz said here on Wednesday.

In his column on 24 news, Ashraf Mumtaz said the policy being pursued by successive governments in Pakistan was a clear warning to leaders of all political parties in general and for those who were in power in particular.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in his recent peech expressed disappointment on Kashmir policy being pursued by the successive governments in Pakistan.

Raja Farooq Haider had said: “The Kashmir dispute cannot be solved even in “700 years by following the current policy,” adding that Kashmiries did their due and now it was for Pakistan to play its role. The PM had suggested that the government should approach all relevant international forums to get justice for the Kashmiris. He pointed out that they had given proposals on the subject matter to authorities in Pakistan and sought permission for his government and the Hurriyat Conference to take up the matter at the international level.

The journalist analyzed his speech by saying that there could not be more blunt comment on failure of the policy being pursued by successive governments for decades but to no avail.

“PM’s comment reflects collective disappointment of all Kashmiri people,” said the senior journalist, adding that Kashmiris were looking towards Pakistan and they would choose other options available if Islamabad failsed to meet their expectations.

He criticized Indian authorities for not changing their attitude despite incessant sacrifices of Kashmiri people for their rights in Occupied Kashmir. Indian oppression was going on unabated.

Mr. Ashraf said India’s barbaric moves reflected the future of occupied territory which had become the world’s largest prison, and that in the given circumstances, meeting expectations of Kashmiri people was a big and serious challenge for Pakistan.

He pointed out that merely statements that Pakistan would stand by the Kashmiri people through thick and thin would not be sufficient for the Kashmiri people looking towards Pakistan for their freedom.

The journalists emphasized that there was a need for practical steps to mitigate the sufferings of the Kashmiris. He questioned the role of PTI government for not taking any practical step to raise the issue at the international level.

He claimed that Shehryar Afridi was totally unfit for the chairmanship of the Kashmir committee, building his argument that only an articulate leader fully aware of the history of Kashmir dispute and good at negotiating skills could play better role.

Mumtaz stated that the opposition parties had also shown very little interest for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir as they were busy only with the criticism on PTI government to send Prime Minister Imran Khan packed home.

He mentioned politicla parties including PML-N, PPP, PML-Q, JUI-F, Jamaat-i-Islami, Awami National Party, MQM-P for being totally mum over the issue of Kashmir. He suggested that PTI leadership should consider the possibility of holding an all-party conference exclusively on Kashmir issue and that all other parties must take part in it and make an effective plan for the due rights of Kashmiris.

He also recommended a new policy on the issue as the present policy would not yield results as the AJK PM mentioned in his recent speech. Ashraf Mumtaz said invitation to former diplomats including Najmuddin Sheikh, Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, Maleeha Lodhi, Riaz Khokhar, Begum Abida Hussain for their participation in the conference was also very important as their views would be very helpful. He also said participation and role of AJK leaders belonging to all parties was the utmost important for the this task. The matter must be highlighted at the international level and the Islamic countries should be approached with the delegations to elicit their support for the Kashmir cause. AJK PM’s role for Kashmiris and the Hurriyat conference must be given due consideration, he concludes.