Shehryar Afridi meets CS to discuss development projects in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Bangash to discuss various development schemes in Kohat.

Mayor Tehsil Gumbat, Sajjad Iqbal and former PTI MPA candidate Aftab Alam were also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detailed hurdles in development projects in Kohat, availability of funds and timely completion of ongoing projects.

Shehryar Afridi informed the chief secretary about the approval and funds for Shakardara 132 KV grid, Jarma 132 KV grid and Kohat 220 KV grid stations to address low voltage issue.

During the meeting, the issues related to development of agriculture, fisheries, forestry, livestock sectors, gas projects, availability of funds for roads construction, water reservoirs and drinking water were discussed.

Shehryar Afridi informed the chief secretary about the need of new college for girls and upgradation of schools keeping in view the growing population of Kohat.