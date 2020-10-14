Shehryar Afridi pays homage to martyred students in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday said the enemies of Pakistan wanted to destabilize the peace through different conspiracies which would be foiled under contribution of security forces and public for prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan organized by contribution of Sardar Khan Bahadur Khan Women's University (SBKWU) and Islamic University.

Shehryar Afridi also paid rich homage to the martyred students of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University.

He said that the daughters of the nation did not let the lamp of knowledge in Balochistan by sacrificing their lives and also saluted the parents of students and teachers of SBKWU and hoped that with the same hard work and they would continue their responsibilities to educate women in Balochistan.

"Innocents Kashmiris are being targeted because they are supporting Pakistan and burying their martyrs under the Pakistani flag", he said adding that Asiya Andrani is respectable woman and her husband has been behind bars for the last 28 years and she is being punished only for loving of Pakistan.

He said that islam has given respect to women is unparalleled in the world adding that nations face difficulties which have to deal them with unity and consensus.

Addressing the function, Head of International Islamic University Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that Pakistan's universities are not behind any other university in the world and students should be ready to face the challenges of this modern era.

She said that Pakistan is a beautiful country and Allah Almighty has been kind to us and it has the best educational institutions which are benefiting the students.

"Our survival is in harmony and respect for each other," she told the students' parents and teachers.

Vice Chancellor SBKWU Dr. Sajida Noorin and other speakers also highlighted the importance of knowledge during their speeches in the function.

The wife of Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai was also present on the occasion.

All participants including special guest of the ceremony offered prayers for the martyred of the students of SBKWU at end of the event.

Vice Chancellor of SBKWU also presented shield to Shehryar Afridi.