Shehryar Afridi tests positive for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The state minister has come to the limelight due to Coronavirus as previously he appeared on TV in a bid to counter PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah in narcotics case but he could not.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2020) Minister of State for Safron and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi tested positive for coronavirus here on Saturday.

Taking to twitter, Shehryar Afridi confirmed that he tested positive for Coronavirus and that he went to isolation at home in compliance of the medics’ advice.

He asked the people to pray for his speedy recovery.

“I have tested positive of #COVID19 & have isolated myself at home as per advice by medics. I need prayers & blessings. May Allah almighty help save all my countrymen from the pandemic under my PM @ImranKhanPTI,” the minister wrote.

It is Coronavirus due to which Shehryar Afridi came to the limelight after so many months as previously he appeared on TVs to make an attempt to counter PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah in narcotics case.