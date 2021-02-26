UrduPoint.com
Shehryar Afridi Urges UN To Put Sanctions On Modi Regime For Demographic Terrorism In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Shehryar Afridi urges UN to put sanctions on Modi regime for demographic terrorism in IIOJK

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday urged United Nations (UN) to act on the recent report of UN experts on human rights and put sanctions on India for its demographic terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed these views while addressing participants of a seminar titled 'Countering Extreme Behaviors Through Perception Management' at Nishtar Medical University Multan.

Afridi said that seven UN experts have issued a report on India's stripping of autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir and undermining minority rights.

The UN rights experts have said that the loss of Kashmir's autonomy and subsequent legislation has threatened the demographics of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that UN experts have warned that Indian acts could curtail the previous level of political participation of Muslims and other minorities.

He said that top human rights organizations have also called on India to immediately halt its intensifying suppression of voices of Kashmiris after the country's National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided several organizations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting the Amnesty International, Shehryar Afridi said that the global watchdog on human rights said that Indian raids are an alarming reminder that India's government was determined to suppress all dissenting voices in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy, thousands of Kashmiris were arrested, including pro-India politicians, and an internet blackout was imposed following the unprecedented political move.

He said that the high-speed internet was restored after many months, the longest spells of internet shutdown in the world.

Shehryar Afridi said that the youth should beware of enemy's propaganda and must not distract from their roots. He said that self-belief and national pride was a must for our youth and they should work diligently to create a tolerant and moderate society.

He said that Pakistan was the jewel of the crown in Asia and was a center of regional and global connectivity and trade.

He said that in this information age, enemy was using mod electronic gadgets to proliferate negative propaganda through fake news about Pakistan.

He said that Pakistani youth should act as agents of change and work to unify and unite the nation and instill national pride among the people at large.

