ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Kashmir Committee, Chairman, Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday urged the world to break its silence on atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and demanded immediate medical treatment for jailed women leader Asiya Andradi.

"Asiya Andrabi, the chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) is badly ill and needs immediate medical help," Shehryar Afridi said in a tweet.

"Asiya and her colleagues Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen have been shifted to solitary confinement by Narendra Modi government".

"food delivered in shabby polythene and are deprived of reading material, even Holy Quran", it added.

These Kashmiri women are true representatives of essence of Kashmiri freedom struggle, the chairman said adding that incarcerating and depriving Aasiya and others of proper standardized medical care exposed India and its nefarious designs.